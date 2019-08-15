BIKER DAD: Couple ask for help finding stolen Harley dedicated to their murdered son

OWENSBORO, Ken. (CNN/WKRG) — Thieves sneaking in the dark of night stole a motorcycle from a Kentucky couple and a whole lot more, the memory of their murdered son.

It happened at the Goodman home in Owensboro Kentucky. The white 2008 Harley Davidson Sportster was stolen overnight between Saturday and Sunday. But it’s much more than just a Harley to them, “it was more upsetting than the fact that it being a Harley or it being a bike, it’s a memorial bike for our son that got murdered going on seven years ago,” said Tiffany Goodman

Jerry Goodman Junior was murdered in Ohio county after his girlfriend’s dad allegedly ran them off the road and into a pond. The bike has memorial stickers and a picture of their son. They say their son always wanted to get his dad a Harley, so after he passed they got one honoring him. They say a reward will be given to whoever brings the bike back.

The Goodman’s ask if you have any information on where their Harley is to contact Owensboro, Kentucky police.