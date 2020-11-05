BIKER DAD: Community rallies behind family after biker killed, wife critically injured

FRUITDALE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A local woman is still fighting for her life after the motorcycle crash that killed her husband. Now the community is rallying behind her.

Alabama troopers say William Shawn Heathcock was riding his motorcycle on U.S. 45 on October 20th, his wife was on the back according to friends. Troopers say another vehicle suddenly slowed and Heathcock had to swerve to avoid it. That’s when his 2006 Harley Davidson left the road. He and his wife, Wanda, both had to be taken to hospitals by helicopter.

He died two weeks later from his injuries at University Hospital. Organizers of a benefit ride for the Heathcocks tell me Wanda Heathcock is still in critical condition. The benefit ride is Saturday November 7th at Cornerstone Church in Fruitdale, to help cover medical costs. Even those who can’t ride are encouraged to come for jambalaya and help support the family.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

