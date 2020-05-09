BIKER DAD: Community rallies around mom badly hurt in motorcycle crash. You can help too

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)- On this Mother’s Day Sara Garrison won’t be home with her one-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter. Instead, she’ll be in intensive care recovering from a near-deadly encounter with a Ford Mustang on the streets of Pensacola.

According to friends who’ve set up an online fundraiser for Garrison, she was in a major motorcycle crash on May 7th. The Marine veteran is expected to be in ICU for several weeks. She has, according to the post, a collapsed lung, a break in her back, multiple brain hemorrhages, a severed nerve in her pupil, and has undergone 2 surgeries for her lung and to relieve pressure in her brain.

“The Lord protected our Sara’s life, but this will be a long road of recovery ahead for her and her 13 year old daughter and 1 year old son. Please help me in showing Sara and her family your love and support with your prayers first and foremost, and any monetary donation you are able to help her family during her recovery,” the Go Fund Me post reads.

May is motorcycle safety awareness month and it has already proven to be a deadly and dangerous riding season from Mobile to Destin on the Gulf Coast.

