BIKER DAD: Charges likely in crash that killed 61-year-old biker in Daphne

DAPHNE Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Daphne Police say charges are very likely in a crash earlier this month that killed a 61-year-old biker. Richard Deason was riding his vintage 1970 Triumph TR 6 Tiger on Highway 98 on September 12th. That’s when police say a 24-year-old from Mobile hit the bike with his 2003 Hyundai Sonata.

Deason was a friend of the Mobile Bay Vintage Motorcycle Club and had been joining them for Sunday meetups on the Triumph.

Daphne Police tell the WKRG News 5 Biker Dad Blog, that charges will come after the investigation, but again are very likely.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

