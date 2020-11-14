BIKER DAD: Cars, coffee and Christmas. Auto lovers driven to give

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) -- Bikers and veterans go together like peanut butter and jelly, and motorcyclists have been busy this week honoring our veterans. It was a loud reminder of how important our veterans are. Many of them are still very isolated at the veterans home in Bay Minette. So for the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic bikers paraded past the home, revving their engines and honking their horns. This time it was on veterans day. It was a message that although we can't be together we are not alone.

A lot of those same riders also hit the road for children over the weekend. Veterans, the Leathernecks Marine Motorcycle Club put on the Toys for Tots run. I have been going to this for four years now. This was one of the biggest turnouts I've seen. About two hundred riders, each representing at least one toy and $10 for the effort, came out.