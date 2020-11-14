BIKER DAD: Cars, coffee and Christmas. Auto lovers driven to give

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — The group Cars and Coffee Mobile Bay brought auto lovers together to help families in need for the holidays Saturday morning. The fourth annual toy drive saw everything from Toyotas to Ferraris, hundreds of them. The drivers each brought at least one toy to “The Fort” in Spanish Fort for the Marines Toys for Tots. Hundreds of families have asked for toys than normal so the need is greater than ever.
Just last week hundreds of bikers also collected toys for the cause. Click here to read about that and found out how to sign up if you need help.
And this is a good time to remind you that the WKRG News 5 Magical Christmas Toy Drive for the Salvation Army kicks off Monday as well!
