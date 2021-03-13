BIKER DAD: Car lovers roll out to support veterans

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– A much-needed show of support for our local veterans in the William F. Green Veterans home in Bay Minette. Chrome and custom paint gleamed in the beautiful sunny weather as far as the eye could see Saturday.

Hundreds of car lovers brought out their rides to show support and raise money to help the veterans staying in the home. The annual car show brought everything from classic Corvettes, to modern Mustangs, even a few rat rods.

The veterans who call this home spent most of 2020 in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bikers and drivers have done several drive-by parades to show their support, and let the veterans know they aren’t forgotten.

To find out more about the home click here.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.