KINGSTON, ONTARIO CANADA (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Canadian police say they’re seeing a strange trend. Kindergarten level artwork being passed off as motorcycle license plates. The Kingston Ontario Police Department posted about it on their Facebook page.
Besides being hand-drawn, and not very well at that, there’s also a glaring misspelling on the one pictured. It reads “LIVE FRE OR DIE…” The officer who posted the picture said he gives the artist an A for effort and an F for spelling, “We apparently have some burgeoning artists in #ygk. Patrol officers again snagged this beauty off of a motorcycle. Charged accordingly.”
- BIKER DAD: Former Mobile County Sheriff’s deputy killed in Washington motorcycle crash, family needs help bringing him home
- BIKER DAD: Canadian cops cracking down on poorly draw fake motorcycle license plates
- Woman crashes during motorcycle riding class, taken to hospital
- Man accidentally shot while inside Raleigh biker bar, police say
- Bikers For Christ holds 6th annual “Feed the Fishermen” event
We might argue, an art teacher would also flunk this biker.
Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:
www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.