BIKER DAD: Canadian cops cracking down on poorly draw fake motorcycle license plates

Source: Kingston Police

KINGSTON, ONTARIO CANADA (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Canadian police say they’re seeing a strange trend. Kindergarten level artwork being passed off as motorcycle license plates. The Kingston Ontario Police Department posted about it on their Facebook page.

Besides being hand-drawn, and not very well at that, there’s also a glaring misspelling on the one pictured. It reads “LIVE FRE OR DIE…” The officer who posted the picture said he gives the artist an A for effort and an F for spelling, “We apparently have some burgeoning artists in #ygk. Patrol officers again snagged this beauty off of a motorcycle. Charged accordingly.”

We might argue, an art teacher would also flunk this biker.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He's a husband and father of four. He's also a motorcycle enthusiast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

