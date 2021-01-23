BIKER DAD: Caffeine and octane kick ‘Cars and Coffee’ into high gear

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Sometimes nothing goes better together than caffeine and octane. That’s the idea behind the monthly meeting of Pensacola Cars and Coffee. The event is kicking back into high gear after the coronavirus pandemic slowed it down. But now it’s being done with plenty of outdoor room and social distancing guidelines. Hundreds of cool cars and their owners showed them off Sunday at Detail Garage. “Being a car guy at heart I’ve always wanted to get more people together to have bigger events, have a reason to bring the community together hang out have fun. We want to see what everybody is working on and just have a good time a good family-friendly time

The event often focuses on helping out a good cause. If you want to get involved just join the Pensacola Cars and Coffee Group on Facebook.

There’s also a Mobile Bay group. You can find it here.

