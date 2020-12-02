BIKER DAD: Burglars hit Northwest Florida motorcycle shop, stealing motorcycle and electric bike

FREEPORT, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Deputies are searching for a burglar who smashed their way into a Northwest Florida motorcycle shop and got away with two bikes. One of them was an actual motorcycle, the other a small children’s electric bicycle.

The burglary at Distinctive Cycles in Freeport was on November 12th, the Walton County Sheriff’s office just posted about it Wednesday. The motorcycle was found just a few blocks away from the shop. But the electric bicycle is still missing. Whoever stole it may have a hard time explaining to anyone where they got it. The sheriff’s office says, “they’re unique, they’re orange, and there are only a few of these around that were legitimately purchased. Now, we’re not asking for folks to become vigilantes. But, we are asking our residents to help out this local business recover an item that was stolen from them. Burglaries like these affect the men and women who call our community home. It’s their livelihood.”

The small bike is a KTM STACYC ElectricBicycle 16e Drive. .If you have information please call Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

