BIKER DAD: Brother of man killed in hit and run offers Harley Davidson as a reward for info

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A biker whose brother was killed in an early morning hit and run is offering up one of his own motorcycles to help find the driver who ran his brother over and took off.

39-year-old Andrew Given was hit and killed early Sunday morning along West Jackson in Escambia County. Investigators believe he was hit by a truck or an SUV. He later died at Baptist Hospital.

His brother took to Facebook with outrage, anger, and hope that someone can help find the driver.

Fred Gates wrote on Facebook, “My little brother Andrew Given was killed around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the corner of Lynch Street and Jackson here in Pensacola. If anybody has any information on the hit-and-run that took place around 4:30 in the morning, I am giving a reward of one of my Harley-Davidson motorcycles to the arrest and conviction of the son of a b**** That killed my little brother. This was a hit and run by an SUV; they drugged my brother a block and a half and left him in the middle of the road dying. My heart is broken; I lost so much just in these last three years. If anybody has any information, please, please I’m begging call me, message me come to me please I will give what am I motorcycles if somebody gives me the name of the son of a b**** that did this. Please everybody share this I need this son of a b**** that did this to my little brother “

According to his Facebook page, Gates himself has been hit twice while riding his motorcycle, including an accident in which he lost a leg. You can see his full Facebook post here:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (850)484-5000 or by dialing FHP (347) on their cellular phone.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.



