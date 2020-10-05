NORTH YORKSHIRE, U.K. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A British fitness mogul has died trying to break the British Land Speed record, according to North Yorkshire Police. They tweeted about the accident last week saying 47-year-old Zef Eisenberg “tragically died at the scene,” of the crash at Elvington Airfield.
Eisenberg was the founder of a company called Maximuscle and was the chairman and CEO of Maxicorp. The company’s website also says, “Zef also heads up the Maxicorp Autosport division, which comprises of an in house engineering design team that create exclusive and high end automotive for land speed racing and those that want the very best and most unique creations.”
He held several speed records on motorcycles.
Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:
www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.
- BIKER DAD: British millionaire dies trying to set land speed record
- Hundreds of cars, motorcycles for “Trump Train” to show the president their support
- Five Florida teens charged in theft of motorcycles
- Florida man killed, Norfolk woman arrested following deadly motorcycle accident
- California Highway Patrol arrests biker suspected of hitting 181 mph, escaping several chases