BIKER DAD: British millionaire dies trying to set land speed record

NORTH YORKSHIRE, U.K. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A British fitness mogul has died trying to break the British Land Speed record, according to North Yorkshire Police. They tweeted about the accident last week saying 47-year-old Zef Eisenberg “tragically died at the scene,” of the crash at Elvington Airfield.

Shortly after 4.30pm on 1 October 2020 we were called to a serious vehicle incident at Elvington Airfield near York. The incident occurred during a British Land Speed record attempt and the driver, 47 year-old Zef Eisenberg tragically died at the scene. — North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) October 2, 2020

Eisenberg was the founder of a company called Maximuscle and was the chairman and CEO of Maxicorp. The company’s website also says, “Zef also heads up the Maxicorp Autosport division, which comprises of an in house engineering design team that create exclusive and high end automotive for land speed racing and those that want the very best and most unique creations.”

He held several speed records on motorcycles.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

