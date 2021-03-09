BIKER DAD: Blessing of the bikes this Sunday

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — I don’t know about you, but I say a little prayer every time I hop on my bike. We love to ride, and we do so as safely as possible. But we all know that there is a certain amount of danger to our favorite pastime. So I certainly don’t think it hurts to have God on your shoulder when you ride.

That’s the idea behind the Blessing of the Bikes. It happens at Bay Assembly in Bay Minette this Sunday 10:30 a.m. That’s March 14th. The church says they are “welcoming all bike riders and non-bike riders alike for the outdoors service in Bay Minette.”

The press release goes on to say, “after the service, the Bay Bikers will go get lunch together and have its annual kick-off ride! All people who come on a bike will receive a special gift! For any questions please contact the church on its website www.bayassembly.online or visit the Facebook page for Bay Assembly.

The church is on US 31 South in Bay Minette.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.