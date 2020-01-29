BIKER DAD: Billy Joel’s motorcycle collection vandalized during burglary

CENTRE ISLAND, NY (WKRG/CNN) — Rock n’ roll legend Billy Joel is picking up the pieces of his beloved motorcycle collection after someone broke into his home and vandalized his bikes.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: Singer and New Yorker Billy Joel (C), rides with members of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), motorcycle club on September 11, 2013 in New York City. The nation is commemorating the anniversary of the 2001 attacks which resulted in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people after two hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and one crash landed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Following the attacks in New York, the former location of the Twin Towers has been turned into the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

It happened at his home on New York’s Long Island. About a dozen bikes were damaged along with a garage door and his home office. Police say it happened sometime between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning. Joel wasn’t home at the time and police have not released any information about a suspect.

Billy Joel is an avid motorcycle enthusiast. A motorcycle crash in 1982 almost ended his music career.