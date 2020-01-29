BIKER DAD: Billy Joel’s motorcycle collection vandalized during burglary

CENTRE ISLAND, NY (WKRG/CNN) — Rock n’ roll legend Billy Joel is picking up the pieces of his beloved motorcycle collection after someone broke into his home and vandalized his bikes.
It happened at his home on New York’s Long Island. About a dozen bikes were damaged along with a garage door and his home office. Police say it happened sometime between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning. Joel wasn’t home at the time and police have not released any information about a suspect.
Billy Joel is an avid motorcycle enthusiast. A motorcycle crash in 1982 almost ended his music career.