BIKER DAD: Bikers will ride to cheer vet home residents in the hometown of Harley

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Bikers in Milwaukee are planning to make Veterans Day in the time of coronavirus special for veterans in the hometown of Harley Davidson. American Legion Riders will parade past the Milwaukee VA Medical Center on Sunday, according to a post by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Wisconsin Truck Takeover Enthusiasts will be flying patriotic flags at the event.

According to the post, “about 30 trucks and 20 motorcycles are expected to take part in the event, which will conclude with a stop at the flagpole outside the Spinal Cord Injury center.”

The bikes and the trucks will be carrying American and U.S. Military flags, but no political messages will be allowed.

The hospital normally has an annual Veterans Day ceremony involving Harley Davidson. That had to be canceled due to COVID-19, “we tried to do a ride-thru (with Harley-Davidson), but because of COVID, they were limited in what employees could do,” said Milwaukee VA recreational therapist Joyce Casey. “So we reached out to (the Legion Riders).”

“We were very honored and happy to jump on board,” said Tracy Stefanski, secretary of the local chapter of the Riders. “We enjoy doing this stuff, especially for Veterans. We love to honor them.”

