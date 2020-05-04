BIKER DAD: Bikers throw ride-by surprise party for 5-year-old with asthma

BEULAH, Fla. (WKRG/Biker Dad) — Turning 5 is a big deal. And the mother of a little boy from Beulah wanted to make sure that her son’s birthday was a big deal even during the coronavirus pandemic. Halee Powell’s son, Raylan, has asthma. So he’s particularly high risk for COVID-19. He also loves motorcycles. So his mom recruited bikers to give him a bash he’ll never forget.

The group of bikers paraded past his home Saturday, revving their engines and putting a smile on Raylans face. His family was pretty happy too.

You can see how it all went down in the video above, produced by WKRG photojournalist Jason Garcia.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

