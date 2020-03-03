BIKER DAD: Bikers surprise 5-year-old cancer survivor with birthday ride

LAKE CHARLES, La. (CNN/WKRG) – There was a time when it was uncertain that Jaxon Spikes would live to see his 5th birthday. But now, the cancer survivor isn’t just living, he’s living it up. And a group of bikers made sure that his 5th birthday was a bit of a wild time.

The Lake Charles, Louisiana boy recently beat neuroblastoma. His grandparents asked a few bikers to ride by for his birthday. Even on short notice, more than 60 showed up. He’s not only celebrating his 5th birthday, but also being cancer free since November.

“We knew that if he was able another birthday with us, that we wanted to make it the biggest and best celebration we possibly could,” said Jaxson’s grandmother, Danita Leleux.

But nobody was expecting over 60 bikers, especially since the bikers weren’t informed until the past Monday.

“My husband thought he would get a couple of bikers and just ask him to ride by for Jaxson but we didn’t think it’d turn out this big,” said biker, Christy Johnson.

Over a dozen riding groups participated in Jaxson’s surprise according to KPLC TV.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

LATEST HEADLINES: