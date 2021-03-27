BIKER DAD: Bikers stand for mom who has to learn to walk again after crash

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Bikers stood up for a mom who has to learn to walk again after a devastating crash.
The bikers had a poker run Saturday starting at Top of the Bay in Daphne.
Macy Hale has a long hard road ahead of her. She will not be able to work for quite a while as she is being treated and goes through physical therapy to learn how to walk again.
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.