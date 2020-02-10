BIKER DAD: Bikers roll into Florida state capital to lobby for motorcyclist rights

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) – Bikers from across the state rolled into Tallahassee Monday to lobby for motorcycle riders’ rights. The 23rd Annual Freedom Rights Gathering draws in Florida ABATE, American Bikers Aimed Toward Education, members who visit with their lawmakers.

The Gulf Coast Chapter from Northwest Florida rode as a group to the capital Monday morning, an escorted column of bikers rolling down the highway. They had a color guard presentation and a tolling of the bell for riders have lost the previous year.

Then, ABATE members visited with their legislators about issues important to motorcycle riders.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He's a husband and father of four. He's also a motorcycle enthusiast.

Photos: Courtesy ABATE Inc. of Florida, Gulf Coast Chapter

