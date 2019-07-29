BIKER DAD: Bikers ride for school kids at Harley supply drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Believe it or not, it’s almost time to send the kids back to school. And bikers on the Gulf Coast are working to make sure that they have everything they need when they do return to class.

Mobile Bay Harley Davidson is holding a back to school supply drive. And although it’s all about giving, you could receive as well. The drive is at Mobile Bay HD from noon until 3:30 on Saturday August 3rd. “We got kind of a kick out of Justin (employee) ordering school supplies for his kids the other day, ” said Kimberly Tomko of Mobile Harley Davidson, “because he was ‘oh my gosh it’s 200 and something dollars for school supplies’ and I said ‘well what if you’re a parent who can’t afford that? Every kid deserves to have good school supplies.”

A donation of any school supplies will get you entered into a drawing for a $200 gift card. There will be food and free drinks at the event as well. Click here for more information

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.