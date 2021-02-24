BIKER DAD: Bikers raise more than $1,000 for Miracle League

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Bikers hit the road in Baldwin County this past weekend to raise money and awareness for a great cause, the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama. Miracle League is raising money to build a special needs sports park in Baldwin County. According to the organization’s website they plan to, “build a park with a baseball field and playground facility designed to eliminate the barriers that prevent our disabled residents and guests from playing side by side with family and friends. A park that accommodates wheelchairs, walkers, and other assistive devices while helping to prevent injuries. A park that provides an atmosphere where everyone intermingles whether disabled or not.”

According to the website, they’ve raised over $300 thousand, but need a million. The Gulf Shores Chapter of Iron Order Motorcycle Club got them a little closer to that goal with their annual poker run on Saturday, raising $1,050.

If this is a cause you’d like to help out with, you can still make a donation. Click here for information on how to do that.

