BIKER DAD: Bikers help raise money for small town police department’s body cams

EDINBURGH, Ind. (CBS NEWSPATH/WKRG/BIKER DAD)– A small-town police department in Central Indiana now has body cameras for all their officers, thanks in part to a motorcycle group.

The chief of Edinburgh, Indiana Police had been planning to budget for body cameras for his department next year. Now, he doesn’t have to. A few months ago, Chianne Woodall was looking for a community service project to share with her grandkids, when she had a chance encounter with Edinburgh Police Chief Doyne Little. “A guardian angel showed up named Chianne Woodall, who showed up at the scene and she says ‘hey i need to talk to you for a minute, ‘do you guys have body cams?’,” said Chief Little.

“He said he needed them, we spoke, i found out how many, what to do,” said Woodall, who sold baked goods at the Edinburgh Farmers Market and worked with the charity motorcycle group, the 8th Day Riders, to host a downtown car show, “I couldn’t believe it. All these people have stepped up to help and stuff, it was really heart warming.”

Before long, Chianne and the kids had raised over 3-thousand dollars, enough to purchase and deliver 17 body cameras to Edinburgh police. “They’re purchased, paid for and done. And basically it’s just the cost of storage, is the only other recurring cost that I have,” said Chief Little

While that’s expected to cost between 3 and 5 thousand dollars its first year, the chief says he’s thankful he doesn’t have to budget for the cameras themselves. “And they truly are my heroes, because without them this wouldn’t be possible,” Woodall says she’s thankful for the community support, and the opportunity to involve her grandchildren, “I want them to see that example that I lead and to give to others. To give back, to be good people.”