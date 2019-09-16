Biker Dad: Bikers get hundreds of tattoos to help artists get back on their feet after fire

PENSACOLA, Fla.(WKRG) — What goes together better than bikers and tattoos? Well, not much. So it may not be surprising that bikers turned out in droves this weekend to get tattoos during a special Friday the 13th event at Harley Davidson of Pensacola. And they did more than get some fresh ink. They also helped a local business and its artists get back on their feet after a devastating fire.

A fire at the Artistic Sol tattoo studio recently destroyed much of the building and much of the tattoo artist’s supplies and equipment. A few weeks back riders held a poker run to help the shop re-open and stay on its feet. But it was this past weekend that they really showed up. “Honestly, we would have had to close if it had not been for the support of the bikers,” Artistic Sol owner Alyson Deboutez told me.

Friday the 13th is somewhat of a tattoo holiday. People around the world get special “13” tattoos on the weekends that Friday falls on the 13th. During a big weekend event, Harley Davidson of Pensacola invited Artistic Sol to do the tattoos at the dealership since the artists had no shop. Bikers lined up for hours all weekend long. There were so many requests for tats, they actually ran out of ink.

That huge turnout means bright news for the tattoo shop. It helped the artists stay on their feet and make some money and will help get the shop back open. Deboutez tells me that they hope to have their shop up and running in 4 weeks or less. We’ll keep you posted.

If you would like to help them click here.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.