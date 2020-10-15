BIKER DAD: Bikers for Trump rally Saturday in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A lot of people have messaged the Biker Dad Blog asking if this event is still happening. Organizers tell me it is. As many as 1,000 motorcycles are expected to roll through Baldwin County this weekend, showing their support for President Trump, and pushing for his re-election.

The “Bikers for Trump” parade and rally is set for Saturday Oct. 17. Details on the event are listed on this flyer:

The Wharf and will end at Live Bait restaurant on Beach Road. The Bikers for Trump movement has been a growing force since the 2016 presidential election. President Trump recently gave the group a shout-out on a visit to Minnesota.

And recently at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, bikers campaigned for President Trump, hoping to help him roll right back into the White House.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

