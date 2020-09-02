BIKER DAD: Bikers for Trump rally coming to Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Organizers expect as many as 1,000 bikers will converge on Orange Beach in October, just weeks before the November Presidential election to show support for President Trump. The “Bikers for Trump” parade and rally is set for Oct. 17.

A flyer circulating on social media says the ride will start at the Wharf and will end at Live Bait restaurant on Beach Road. The Bikers for Trump movement has been a growing force since the 2016 presidential election. President Trump recently gave the group a shout-out on a visit to Minnesota.

And recently at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, bikers campaigned for President Trump, hoping to help him roll right back into the White House.

