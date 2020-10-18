BIKER DAD: Bikers for Trump brings estimated 800 riders to Orange Beach

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)-- It's going to be a beautiful weekend to be outside and that's just one reason you're going to see probably a thousand or more motorcycles around Mobile and Baldwin counties. The other reasons are President Trump and horses.

Bikers for Trump, as many as a thousand motorcycles are expect to roll out in support of president trump in Baldwin County Saturday. They will be riding from the Wharf in Orange Beach. CLICK HERE FOR INFORMATION ON THE EVENT.

Also happening Saturday is an annual event designed to tackle PTSD in our combat heroes. It benefits Equine Therapy Group in Stapleton , which many of you will recognize because its founder. Kari Whately is a licensed counselor who is a regular contributor here on WKRG News 5. The ride starts at Mobile Bay Harley The second stop is Bob's Downtown Diner. I have to give a big thanks to Tony Sawyer who owns Bob's. He is also, clearly, a good friend. I told him my bike broke down and wasn't going to be able to ride with the Combat Vets and Horses for Heroes Saturday. He insisted on taking his trailer right then to pick up my bike and take it to the shop. So a shout out to Tony. But anyone who knows him wouldn't be surprised. He's one of the nicest people in Mobile. And that's just how bikers roll.