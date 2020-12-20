BIKER DAD: Bikers deliver gifts, Santa, and smiles to firefighter family in need this Christmas

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A heartwarming end to a story we’ve been following this Christmas Season. We’ve all had a pretty tough year but for the family of a local firefighter, it’s been even harder…

The biker group Independent Brothers has been collecting donations for the family and Saturday they delivered sacks of gifts, Santa, and a ton of smiles. Asher Lewis will turn two next month. Despite his young age, he’s been through more than most adults. He was born with a rare genetic syndrome called ATR-X. “He is intellectually delayed, developmentally delayed. He has a feeding tube,” his mother Cara Rain told us.

Rain had to quit her job to take care of Asher. His father, Jarvis Lewis, is a firefighter working for Theodore and Mobile. “He was in the hospital for almost 3 months. In the ICU he almost lost his life,” said Rain. For months the family felt like they were alone, “In the world today we get away from God. But when our son went through this we definitely had to lean on him because we had no one else,” said Lewis.

But then the bikers stepped in. For the past few weeks, they’ve camped out in a parking lot in Tillman’s Corner, collecting gifts, supplies, Christmas dinner, and cash. Saturday they delivered. $4,277 dollars, a full Christmas dinner, and a fire truck loaded down with gifts. Santa even came along for the ride.

Asher’s 2nd birthday is in just a few weeks. The bikers plan to roll out and make that special too.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

