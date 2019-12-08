BIKER DAD: Bikers deliver early Christmas to children’s home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Christmas came early for the kids at St. Mary’s Children’s Hope in Mobile. And the Christmas spirit was delivered by a bunch of biker. The annual St. Mary’s Christmas Run started at the Blues Tavern where the bikers gathered with toys and other donations. Each biker adopted one of the kids from the home’s Angel Tree, buying each kid three gifts. They’ll get two of them on Christmas morning. But each got to open one of theIe presents right away while the bikers were still there. We are not able to show you that part of the ride for the sake of the children’s privacy. But it was heart-warning and emotional for the children and the bikers. Bikers have been working for years to help support the home and have stepped up these efforts as the home faces budget cuts.

The children may not be able to be home for the holidays but these bikers are trying to make it feel as much like home as possible .

According to their website, “founded in 1838, St. Mary’s Children’s Home is the oldest child welfare agency in the State of Alabama. A ministry of the Catholic Church in the Archdiocese of Mobile, St. Mary’s Home provides a home, services, and assistance to children from around the state who have experienced life events that no child should ever face alone. It is through the generosity of our donors that we may continue to do these good works and to provide a stable environment for the health and well-being of our youth. Please consider giving to St. Mary’s Home today.”

Click here to help St. Mary’s by making a donation

Please follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

LATEST HEADLINES