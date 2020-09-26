BIKER DAD: Bikers, car lovers support local veterans Saturday

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — To say we’ve all been through a lot in 2020 would be an understatement, especially here on the Alabama coast, where Hurricane Sally just put a big fat exclamation point on the year. But there are signs of some things getting back to normal, like a car and bike show in Bay Minette Saturday.

American Legion Post 188 had to shut down during part of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it’s back up and running now. The shutdown, like for many organizations, puts them behind financially. Their post is in need of renovations, the most obvious is the weathered sign out front of busy Highway 59.

Saturday bikers and car lovers showed up to show their support and make some of those renovations happen. Classic cars and cool bikes lined the lot, each owner making a donation to enter. Others could help by buying “people’s choice” votes. That along with a 50/50 rally, food and other fundraisers will hopefully make a dent for the post and help our veterans, especially those like the American Legion, dedicated to helping others.





































Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.



MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: