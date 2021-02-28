BIKER DAD: Motorcycle rider killed when 19-year-old driver makes a left turn in front of him

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a biker from Cantonment is dead after the 19-year-old driver of an SUV made a left turn in front of him. It happened Sunday afternoon on County Road 97 in Escambia County, Fla.

FHP says the motorcycle was going southbound on CR 97 and the SUV was going north when it made a left turn in front of the bike. The 74-year-old rider was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital where he died. The report says the biker was wearing a helmet when the crash happened.



The crash happened just one day after more than 100 bikers rallied in Northwest Florida urging drivers to look out for them during the Look Can You See Me Now Dice Run.