BIKER DAD: Biker killed, passenger hurt after hitting wild hog in South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WKRG/BIKER DAD) – Wild hogs are often used as imagery in the biker world. It’s even the title of a popular motorcycle comedy. But police in South Carolina say a wild hog led to the death of a biker, and injuries to his passenger.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says their motorcycle hit the wild hog on a highway Monday night. The 1999 Honda VT 750 hit the boar on Sniders Highway. Troopers say the rider wasn’t wearing a helmet and died. The passenger was wearing one and survived.

The coroner’s office has not released the name of the person who died.