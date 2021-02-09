BIKER DAD: Biker killed, passenger hurt after hitting wild hog in South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WKRG/BIKER DAD) – Wild hogs are often used as imagery in the biker world. It’s even the title of a popular motorcycle comedy. But police in South Carolina say a wild hog led to the death of a biker, and injuries to his passenger.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says their motorcycle hit the wild hog on a highway Monday night. The 1999 Honda VT 750 hit the boar on Sniders Highway. Troopers say the rider wasn’t wearing a helmet and died. The passenger was wearing one and survived.
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.
The coroner’s office has not released the name of the person who died.