BIKER DAD: Woman in critical condition after slamming motorcycle into a house in Panama City Beach

Woman in critical condition after slamming motorcycle into a house in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A woman is in critical condition after running a stop sign and slamming her motorcycle into a parked car and house.

The Florida Highway Patrol says it happened in Panama City Beach at the intersection of Lindsey Street and Alva Thomas Road. After running the stop sign, the FHP says the motorcycle hit a car in the driveway of a house on Alva Thomas. The bike ricocheted off the car and hit the house. The bike came to rest against the garage door.

