BIKER DAD: Biker “gangs” rumble, bar brawl at Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) – A little “rumble” with the thunder in Panama City Beach this weekend. That’s where the fall Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally is happening. It’s also where two “biker gangs” got in a bar brawl according to a report from the CBS affiliate there. WECP reports that Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a Panama City Beach bar Friday night after a fight was reported.

“According to sheriff’s officials, rival motorcycle gangs were at a bar at the corner of Joan Avenue and Thomas Drive,” the TV station reports. However they didn’t name the “gangs.” According the report deputies separated the groups and were able to talk with them.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

