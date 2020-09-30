BIKER DAD: Biker events on the Gulf Coast

THANK YOU TO THE COYOTES DEN FOR MUCH OF THIS INFORMATION. VISIT THEM BY CLICKING HERE
2020
OCTOBER 1
Bike Night Mobile Bay Harley Davidson
OCTOBER 2
Bike Night VFW Post 4328 Theodore
6th Ann Oyster Ride to Appalachicola/St George Island Brewfest Downtown Hoedown. Laura, 850.218.5645 Oct. 2-4
15th Ann Charter Party Meet & Greet. USMV MCClubhouse, Creastview. Gunrunner, 850.612.9222 October 2-3
OCTOBER 3
Kick Start Poker Run – American Legion Post 188 Bay Minette
5th Ann Fallen Brothers Mem Party. Fugarwe Clubhouse, Silverhill, AL. Zippy, 251.424.3718
Bike Show and Benefit Ride for Life Options Clinic. Hickory Hammock Baptist Church, Milton. Reg,8; KSU,9. 100 mile ride. $25(rider, passenger & show entry). Music, vendors, food.
Kiwanis Poker Run. Heritage Park, Foley, AL. Reg,9; KSU,10; LBI,3. $40/$20.
Benefit Poker Run for Nasal Surgery. Vikings Clubhouse, Pensacola. Reg,9; KSU,11; LBI,3. $10/$5. Free food.
OCTOBER 4
Cruisin’ the Coast Oct. 4-11, Mississippi Gulf Coast
OCTOBER 9
ABATE of Florida, Inc. State Meeting, Pensacola
Bike Night w/Cotton Mouth Customs. Shades of Grey Tattoo, Barrancas, Ave, Pensacola. 6-10. 850.285.0671 or 850.741.2387
OCTOBER 10
Poker Run for Sims State Veterans Home. AmVet12, Pensacola. Dave, 615.426.3649
Ride for New Horizons. Pine Forest Baptist Ch., Pensacola. Dave, 850.529.8243 Oct
Breakfast Ride. Emerald Coast HD, FWB. 10. Sarah, 850.862.4706.
Wingmen MC Poker Run for Breast Cancer, Emerald Coast HD Fort Walton Beach
OCTOBER 16
Little Danny’s 25th Birthday Party Cruise, Mobile
OCTOBER 17
Horses for Heroes, Baldwin County, Mobile Bay Harley
7th Annual Dauphin Island Sunset Cruise Car Show
Freedom Ride 2020, Emerald Coast Harley Davidson, Fort Walton Beach
OCTOBER 18
Motorcycle swap meet — Boondock’s Mobile
OCTOBER 22
Emerald Coast Bike Fest, Emerald Coast HD, Fort Walton Beach. Oct. 22-25
OCTOBER 24
Oktoberfest, Mobile Bay Harley Davidson
11th Annual Shirley Looney Memorial Car Show, Dauphin Way Baptist Church
OCTOBER 29
Bama Bikefest, October 29- November 1, Forkland AL
OCTOBER 31
2009 Kawasaki ZX6R Giveaway Oct 31, 2020, Moto-Tech Racing Mobile
Halloween party, Mobile Bay Harley Davidson
Hogs for the Dogs – H & D Cycles, Lillian
Halloween Bash Poker Run. AmLeg99, Foley, AL. Van, 251.979.0338 or Scott, 251.923.7502
NOVEMBER 1
39th Ann Sandollar MC Pumpkin Run. FWB. Joejoe@sandollermotorcycleclub.com
NOVEMBER 7
Toys for Tots Kickoff Motorcycle Ride, Battleship Park, Mobile
7th Ann Veterans Thunder Ride. Veterans Mem Park, Milton. Goose, 850.497.2898
8th Ann POW/MIA Fund Raiser/Dinner for DAV. Louie’s Bar, Molino.
NOVEMBER 11
Mustangs of The Emerald Coast Cruizin Fall 2020
NOVEMBER 12
Fall Rally. Harley Davidson of Pensacola. 6-9. Jaynie, 850.494.1224×127
NOVEMBER 14
2nd Annual Devyn’s Journey – Patches Lounge, Mobile
4th Ann Communities Caring at Christmas Poker Run. TBD. Hagrid, 850.208.4180
41st Ann Emerald Coast HOG Toys 4 Tots Ride. Mullet Festival Grounds, Niceville. Gene,
NOVEMBER 17
Friends of Bear Toys for Tots Run, Gulf Breeze
DECEMBER 5
Pearl Harbor Memorial Ride, Battleship Park, Mobile
22d Ann Toys for Kids Ride. Walmart, Crestview. Oz, 850.305.0819
DECEMBER 6
ABATE of Florida Inc Gulf Coast Chapter 25th Annual Toy Run, Harley Davidson of Pensacola
Bikers for Kids Christmas Parade/Toy Run. Panama City, Biker BB, 850.814.8783
DECEMBER 11
2d Ann Eagles Talon Biker Christmas Party. TBD. Pensacola. Martha, 850.393.7527
DECEMBER 13
Infidels MC Toys for Tots. PC. Biker BB, 850.814.8783
DECEMBER 22
19th Ann Toys for Kidz Ride. David’s Catfish, Atmore, AL. Steve, 850.324.0295
DECEMBER 30
Last Ride of the Year. Stagecoach. Stockton, AL.
DECEMBER 31
Outlaws MC New Years Eve Party. Clubhouse, Pensacola. Joe, 850.712.9198
2021
JANUARY 1
Florida Panhandle Brotherhood Memorial Run. The Barn, Bonifay. Old Dog, 850.548.5187
JANUARY 10
16th Ann Gulf Coast Area Ride Schedule Meeting. AmLeg240, Pensacola. Jimmy Lee, 850.982.1947 or jimmylee06@cox.net
MARCH 5
MARCH 27
Camp Grace Yellow Day and Car Show
APRIL 17
After Hours Truck, Car & Bike Show, Hank Aaron Stadium Mobile
APRIL 28
Thunder Beach Spring Rally April 28 – May 2, Panama City Beach
APRIL 30
Pensacola Tattoo Expo, Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center
MAY 16
Bikers for Boobs of Lower Alabama, Boondocks, Mobile
JUNE 10
Gulf Coast Bike, Car & Music Fest, Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds