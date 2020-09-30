BIKER DAD: Biker events on the Gulf Coast

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — It's something those who ride know but many others don't. Bikers have big hearts. And it breaks their hearts to see children suffer. That's why the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is making a snack run this weekend.

The bikers will ride Saturday to support "Food for Backpacks." A lot of kids in Baldwin County rely on free school-provided food. But when they are home for a weekend, whether it's due to COVID-19, or even a hurricane, they don't have access to those free meals. This program fills the gap and sends food home with the children.