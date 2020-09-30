BIKER DAD: Biker events on the Gulf Coast

2020

OCTOBER 1

Bike Night Mobile Bay Harley Davidson

OCTOBER 2

Bike Night VFW Post 4328 Theodore

6th Ann Oyster Ride to Appalachicola/St George Island Brewfest Downtown Hoedown. Laura, 850.218.5645 Oct. 2-4

15th Ann Charter Party Meet & Greet.  USMV MCClubhouse, Creastview.  Gunrunner,  850.612.9222 October 2-3

OCTOBER 3

Kick Start Poker Run – American Legion Post 188 Bay Minette

5th Ann Fallen Brothers Mem Party.  Fugarwe Clubhouse, Silverhill, AL.  Zippy, 251.424.3718 

Bike Show and Benefit Ride for Life Options Clinic.  Hickory Hammock Baptist Church, Milton.  Reg,8; KSU,9. 100 mile ride. $25(rider, passenger & show entry).  Music, vendors, food.

Kiwanis Poker Run.  Heritage Park, Foley, AL.  Reg,9; KSU,10; LBI,3.  $40/$20. 

Benefit Poker Run for Nasal Surgery.  Vikings Clubhouse, Pensacola.  Reg,9; KSU,11; LBI,3.  $10/$5.  Free food.

OCTOBER 4

Cruisin’ the Coast Oct. 4-11, Mississippi Gulf Coast

OCTOBER 9

ABATE of Florida, Inc. State Meeting, Pensacola

Bike Night w/Cotton Mouth Customs.  Shades of Grey Tattoo, Barrancas, Ave, Pensacola.  6-10.  850.285.0671 or 850.741.2387 

OCTOBER 10

Poker Run for Sims State Veterans Home.  AmVet12, Pensacola.  Dave, 615.426.3649 

Ride for New Horizons. Pine Forest Baptist Ch., Pensacola. Dave, 850.529.8243  Oct

 Breakfast Ride.  Emerald Coast HD, FWB.  10.  Sarah, 850.862.4706. 

Wingmen MC Poker Run for Breast Cancer, Emerald Coast HD Fort Walton Beach

OCTOBER 16

Little Danny’s 25th Birthday Party Cruise, Mobile

OCTOBER 17

Horses for Heroes, Baldwin County, Mobile Bay Harley

7th Annual Dauphin Island Sunset Cruise Car Show

Freedom Ride 2020, Emerald Coast Harley Davidson, Fort Walton Beach

OCTOBER 18

Motorcycle swap meet — Boondock’s Mobile

OCTOBER 22

Emerald Coast Bike Fest, Emerald Coast HD, Fort Walton Beach. Oct. 22-25

OCTOBER 24

Oktoberfest, Mobile Bay Harley Davidson

11th Annual Shirley Looney Memorial Car Show, Dauphin Way Baptist Church

OCTOBER 29

Bama Bikefest, October 29- November 1, Forkland AL

OCTOBER 31

2009 Kawasaki ZX6R Giveaway Oct 31, 2020, Moto-Tech Racing Mobile

Halloween party, Mobile Bay Harley Davidson

Hogs for the Dogs – H & D Cycles, Lillian

Halloween Bash Poker Run.  AmLeg99, Foley, AL.  Van, 251.979.0338 or Scott, 251.923.7502 

NOVEMBER 1

 39th Ann Sandollar MC Pumpkin Run. FWB. Joejoe@sandollermotorcycleclub.com

NOVEMBER 7

Toys for Tots Kickoff Motorcycle Ride, Battleship Park, Mobile

7th Ann Veterans Thunder Ride.  Veterans Mem Park, Milton.  Goose, 850.497.2898 

8th Ann POW/MIA Fund Raiser/Dinner for DAV.  Louie’s Bar, Molino. 

NOVEMBER 11

Mustangs of The Emerald Coast Cruizin Fall 2020

NOVEMBER 12

Fall Rally.  Harley Davidson of Pensacola.  6-9.  Jaynie, 850.494.1224×127 

NOVEMBER 14

2nd Annual Devyn’s Journey – Patches Lounge, Mobile

4th Ann Communities Caring at Christmas Poker Run.  TBD.  Hagrid, 850.208.4180 

41st Ann Emerald Coast HOG Toys 4 Tots Ride.  Mullet Festival Grounds, Niceville.  Gene,

NOVEMBER 17

Friends of Bear Toys for Tots Run, Gulf Breeze

DECEMBER 5

Pearl Harbor Memorial Ride, Battleship Park, Mobile

22d Ann Toys for Kids Ride.  Walmart, Crestview.  Oz, 850.305.0819 

DECEMBER 6

ABATE of Florida Inc Gulf Coast Chapter 25th Annual Toy Run, Harley Davidson of Pensacola

Bikers for Kids Christmas Parade/Toy Run.  Panama City, Biker BB, 850.814.8783 

DECEMBER 11

2d Ann Eagles Talon Biker Christmas Party.  TBD.  Pensacola.  Martha, 850.393.7527 

DECEMBER 13

Infidels MC Toys for Tots.  PC.  Biker BB, 850.814.8783 

DECEMBER 22

19th Ann Toys for Kidz Ride.  David’s Catfish, Atmore, AL.  Steve, 850.324.0295

DECEMBER 30

Last Ride of the Year.  Stagecoach. Stockton, AL. 

DECEMBER 31

Outlaws MC New Years Eve Party.  Clubhouse, Pensacola.  Joe, 850.712.9198 

2021

JANUARY 1

Florida Panhandle Brotherhood Memorial Run.  The Barn, Bonifay.  Old Dog, 850.548.5187 

JANUARY 10

16th Ann Gulf Coast Area Ride Schedule Meeting.  AmLeg240, Pensacola.  Jimmy Lee, 850.982.1947 or jimmylee06@cox.net

MARCH 5

Daytona Bike Week March 5-14

MARCH 27

Camp Grace Yellow Day and Car Show

APRIL 17

After Hours Truck, Car & Bike Show, Hank Aaron Stadium Mobile

APRIL 28

Thunder Beach Spring Rally April 28 – May 2, Panama City Beach

APRIL 30

Pensacola Tattoo Expo, Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center

MAY 16

Bikers for Boobs of Lower Alabama, Boondocks, Mobile

JUNE 10

Gulf Coast Bike, Car & Music Fest, Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds

Biker Dad Facebook