BIKER DAD: Biker dies when his motorcycle bursts into flames after police chase

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA/WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A 60-year-old biker is dead after a bizarre run-in with police that caused his bike and himself to burst into flames. It happened after a chase, the biker refused to stop at first but finally pulled over in a tavern parking lot. When police took him off the bike, the female passenger got off too. There was no gas cap on the bike and the fuel spilled into the parking lot, the hot pipes set it on fire and the the biker was also engulfed in flames.

WSPA reported more about what happened:

A motorcyclist has died following an accident involving the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office on April 25.

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said a motorcyclist and their passenger were burned on April 25 after when a gasoline spill caught fire.

Deputies said two officers were parked at the intersection of Neely Ferry Road and Wasson Gin Road at about 5 p.m. The officers saw a motorcycle, which was believed to be have just eluded law enforcement during an attempted traffic stop, drive in front of them and stop.

An incident report said that a deputy removed the driver from the motorcycle and placed him on the ground. The motorcycle then fell over after a female passenger got off of the bike, the report said.

Deputies said the motorcycle did not have a gas cap and spilled fuel.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

The incident report said that the exhaust pipe then fell off of the motorcycle into a puddle of gasoline, causing a fire.

Deputies attempted to put out the fire with fire extinguishers and a towel, the report said.

The driver of the motorcycle was badly burned and flown to the JMS Burn Center in Augusta, according to the sheriff’s office. The passenger was suffered a burn to the foot.

According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, 60-year-old Michael Henry Miller died on April 27 after being flown to burn center. The case remains under investigation and an autopsy is pending.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.