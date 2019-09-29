BIKER DAD: Biker bash raises money and awareness for motorcycle safety

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — It has been a dangerous summer on the Gulf Coast for motorcycle riders. There have been multiple deadly accidents from Mississippi to the Florida panhandle. Just this weekend, a sheriff’s deputy in Mississippi was killed and his wife badly injured in a motorcycle crash. And in Northwest Florida, a biker was badly injured Saturday when a car made a left turn in front of him.

That’s exactly why Riders 4 Riders had its Summer Passport Party Sunday, to raise awareness and raise money for those injured in motorcycle crashes.

Beginning in April, Riders 4 Riders began selling passports with 35 stops stretching from Escambia County, Florida, to Hancock County, Mississippi. Organizers say drivers may see more bikes on roadways than normal. They hope seeing more motorcyclists reminds drivers to be more conscious about biker and driver safety. For more information in the group, click here.

The Passport Party at the American Legion in Theodore had a bike show, car show, bearded lady contest, music food and more.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.