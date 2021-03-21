BIKER DAD: Bikefest canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions

EERIE, Penn (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Concerns over ongoing restrictions forced the cancellation of a bike rally planned for this summer in Pennsylvania. Organizers of Eerie Bikefest said in part, “with mandated indoor/outdoor occupancy limits and social distancing requirements was too risky due to enforcement and liability issues.” Harley Davidson of Eerie says many vendors are also having trouble getting merchandise for the rally. They promise it will return next year.

FULL PRESS RELEASE:

BREAKING NEWS! This was a decision that our dealership staff, HOG Chapter officers, and event stakeholders discussed and struggled with all winter. We made the decision that hosting an event for thousands of people with mandated indoor/outdoor occupancy limits and social distancing requirements was too risky due to enforcement and liability issues. Additionally, the pandemic’s adverse impact on manufacturers and industry vendors has led to significant supply delays and shortages, which adds more risk for our small business.

Like many people, we are frustrated with the adverse impact and disruption the COVID-19 pandemic has had on small businesses (including ours), the greater Erie community, and our respective lives. However, we remain committed to moving past this temporary setback and bringing our motorcycle rally back to Erie next summer when large groups can gather (as we did in this photo) without any COVID-19 health concerns or restrictions.