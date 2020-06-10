BIKER DAD: Bike crash caught on camera during Missouri chase

VICHY, Mo. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A man and woman on a motorcycle dumped their bike in a ditch while running from deputies in Missouri. It started in the town of Vichy, and it was all caught on tape. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office shared the video on their Facebook Page.

Deputies say the bike had no registration and the rider made a turn without signaling. Deputies say the female passenger tapped the rider on the shoulder to give him a heads-up that the deputy was watching and that’s when he took off, starting the chase.

The bike sped away eventually hitting a county road, then hitting loose gravel. The bike went into a ditch, the rider and passenger took off on foot. Deputies gave chase and took them down. They quickly learned why the may have taken off. Investigators say the found her bag, and inside there was meth and drug paraphernalia. Both also had warrants in other counties.

“Since speeds remained under 85 mph on pavement and 45 mph on gravel the decision was to continue and the result is two individuals with warrants and drugs off our streets,” the Facebook post reads, “great job by Deputy Dodd, the 4 additional responding Deputies from Maries County, and our 911 Communications team. A huge thank you to Phelps County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance and back up.”

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

