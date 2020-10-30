BIKER DAD: Best biker Halloween costume ever? Couple dress as bison, woman depantsed at Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– The WKRG.com Biker Dad Blog told you all about it back in August, when a woman got off her motorcycle and got too close to a bison during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally . The bison rushed her, and ripped off her pants.

Now a South Dakota couple have turned that into perhaps the best biker Halloween costume ever. Jordan and Rhiannon King posted the costume idea on Facebook. He’s the bison, and Rhiannon King is the biker the bison depantsed.

The costume comes complete with the biker’s pants hanging from the bison’s horns. According to KOTA television the couple plans to wear the costume at multiple events this weekend.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: