MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Bikers are banding together to help a Mobile mom battling stage 4 cervical cancer. Kristin Pierce is a mother of two young children. Mobile’s Main Event Club put together a benefit dice run for Sunday January 28th to help the family.
Registration begins Sunday morning at 9:00 at the Main Event on Highway 90 in Theodore. There will also be a shrimp boil to help raise money. Folks in other vehicles are welcome to join too, not just bikers. And you don’t even have to do the dice run. Just eating a pile of tasty shrimp will help the family too.
Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:
www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.
- BIKER DAD: Benefit ride Sunday for Mobile mom battling stage 4 cancer
- BIKER DAD: Motorcyclist booked on felony homicide in deadly San Francisco Bay Bridge crash
- World’s highest motorcycle museum, hundreds of rare bikes go up in flames
- BIKER DAD REPORT: Motorcycle mayhem caught on camera coast-to-coast
- “Wheels up” annual Miami motorcycle mayhem subdued to police crackdown