BIKER DAD: Benefit ride Sunday for Mobile mom battling stage 4 cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Bikers are banding together to help a Mobile mom battling stage 4 cervical cancer. Kristin Pierce is a mother of two young children. Mobile’s Main Event Club put together a benefit dice run for Sunday January 28th to help the family.

Registration begins Sunday morning at 9:00 at the Main Event on Highway 90 in Theodore. There will also be a shrimp boil to help raise money. Folks in other vehicles are welcome to join too, not just bikers. And you don’t even have to do the dice run. Just eating a pile of tasty shrimp will help the family too.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG.

