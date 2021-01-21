BIKER DAD: Benefit ride Sunday for Mobile mom battling stage 4 cancer

Biker Dad

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Bikers are banding together to help a Mobile mom battling stage 4 cervical cancer. Kristin Pierce is a mother of two young children. Mobile’s Main Event Club put together a benefit dice run for Sunday January 28th to help the family.

Registration begins Sunday morning at 9:00 at the Main Event on Highway 90 in Theodore. There will also be a shrimp boil to help raise money. Folks in other vehicles are welcome to join too, not just bikers. And you don’t even have to do the dice run. Just eating a pile of tasty shrimp will help the family too.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook