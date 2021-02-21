BIKER DAD: Beans and bikes, chili cook-off raises motorcycle safety awareness

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Sunday’s weather was perfect for riding and just cool enough to enjoy a bowl of chili too. The annual Riders 4 Riders Chili Cook-Off at Boondocks Bar and Grill raises funds for the group Riders 4 Riders. R4R is dedicated to motorcycle safety awareness and supports bikers involved in crashes or who are dealing with other issues that cause financial problems.

I served as one of the judges as WKRG Biker Dad Blogger. I’m an active advocate for motorcycle safety.

Janet “Reno” Tudor won the chilly competition.

Steve Nelson won the cornbread contest.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

