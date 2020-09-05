BIKER DAD: Flame-throwing “Battle Chair” is the coolest thing you’ll see all weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– There are thousands of cool cars, custom low-rider trucks, and of course bad bikes at the annual Battle in Bama custom auto show going on at Battleship Memorial Park this weekend.

But it’s not the cars, trucks or bikes gleaming in the blistering sun that are getting the most attention. The thing that’s catching the eyes and wonder of the thousands in attendance, an easy chair. But really, there’s nothing easy about the “Battle Chair.” It’s rolling through the park with massive guns jutting from the arms, and a flamethrower shooting fire into the sky. That’s how this Lay-Z-Boy is sparking so much interest.

Joe Damare brought the leather covered show stopper from Louisiana. He says he rescued the chair itself from a flood, then inherited an automatic wheelchair from his father-in-law when he passed away. He just put them together. He added the guns just for the Battle in Bama, because it’s in the shadows of the U.S.S. Alabama Battleship.











Thousands of people came from across the country to the show, following social distancing rules at the outdoor event. Joe’s flame-throwing Battle Chair though seemed to be the biggest hit.

Battle in Bama continues through Sunday. You can get more info on the event by clicking here.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

