BIKER DAD: At least 5 bikers died in crashes during Daytona Bike week

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– A Daytona Beach woman died after the motorcycle she was a passenger on crashed Saturday during Daytona Beach Bike Week.

The 53-year-old was at least the 5th person killed in crashes during the annual motorcycle rally that draws hundreds of thousands to Florida’s east coast. A press release says in part, “the driver of the motorcycle involved – a black 2015 Harley-Davidson Street Glide – told DBPD that he and his female passenger were traveling southbound in the right lane on the 500 block of South Nova when a vehicle making a U-turn pulled out in front of him, causing him to lay his motorcycle down on the road. That’s when he and the female passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.” Neither of the people on the bike were wearing helmets.

The Daytona Beach Police Facebook page had accounts of some of the deadly crashes. A 39-year-old New Hampshire woman was also killed when the motorcycle she was a passenger on was rear-ended by a Toyota SUV. The SUV driver was given a field sobriety test after showing signs of impairment according to a press release, “the two vehicles involved – a gray 2000 Toyota Rav4 and a 2013 maroon Harley-Davidson Softail – were both on the far outside right lane heading eastbound when the front of the Rav4 hit the back of the Harley-Davidson, wedging the rear of the motorcycle under the Rav4 and knocking the female passenger off of the motorcycle along with the male driver.” Those bikers were also not wearing helmets.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.