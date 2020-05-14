BIKER DAD: Arrest made in the murder of well-known Mobile biker

UPDATE: MPD says they’ve made an arrest in the murder of a well-known biker. Details coming shortly.

Police have not named the person arrested by identified a suspect back in December of 2019.

At the time, they said they were looking for 29-year-old Ravon Harris. He was wanted for murder after a shooting on McLaughlin Drive Jermayne Doolittle dead.

Police say the incident happened on Sunday, December 15, around 9:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of McLaughlin Drive. When police arrived they found 44-year-old Jermayne Doolittle, a well-known Mobile motorcycle enthusiast, laying on the ground. Police say the shooting occurred during an argument with a male subject. The victim was taken to the hospital. Doolittle died from his injuries on Wednesday night December 18, 2019.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Police aren’t yet identifying a man shot Sunday night in Mobile. But friends and family say Jermayne Doolittle died three days after being shot. Doolittle is the founder of a popular Gulf Coast motorcycle Facebook group called “Bike Life South” and condolences were posted on the page Wednesday night.

According to family, Doolittle was a father. Police tell News 5 it happened Sunday about 9:18 p.m. They say an argument between two men ended in gunfire. Police arrived to find the victim lying on the ground. They confirm the victim died Wednesday night. “Homicide has not provided any new information yet in the case. They are actively working the investigation now. Once they do, I will send an update,” public information officer Charlette Solis wrote in an email to WKRG News 5.

