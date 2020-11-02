BIKER DAD: Annual Toy for Tots ride this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — You may think of the stereotypical biker as someone on Santa’s naughty list. But it turns out Santa is a biker and he tells me bikers are most definitely on the nice list.

Every year, Santa and his biker buddies kick off the Christmas giving season with the Toys for Tots motorcycle run. The ride starts every year at the U.S.S. Alabama. This year’s ride is Saturday, November 7th. The Leathernecks Motorcycle Club now put on the annual ride. The club is made up of Marines and supports the Marine Corps Reserves who organize Toys for Tots.

https://www.facebook.com/events/653455658612156/

The crew will be collecting toys all season long. So it’s not too late to give. It’s also not too late to request toys. You can find out how to do both by clicking here.



The WKRG Magical Christmas Toy Drive starts soon too. Stay tuned for more info on that.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

