BIKER DAD: Alabama woman accused of intentionally hitting biker with her car

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police in Prattville, Alabama say a woman intentionally hit a motorcycle with her Camaro during a road rage incident Sunday. Police say the woman and the biker got into a verbal fight. The biker, police say, tried to get away from the woman in the yellow 2017 Camaro. But she followed the bike and police say hit him on purpose.

Luckily, the biker will survive. Meleah Lauren Dollar-Gearreald , 35 years of age from Montgomery, is charged with assault .

