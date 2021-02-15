BIKER DAD: Alabama rider arrested after crashing his bike into a trooper

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — An Alabama motorcycle rider was arrested and charged with running from police and speeding. 22-year-old Michael Kirkley of Ozark spent part of his weekend in the Dale County jail instead of on his bike.

Montgomery TV station WFSA reports Kirkley tried to run on his motorcycle, but ended up crashing into a trooper’s vehicle. According to WFSA, “ALEA said Kirkley was riding a 2000 Kawasaki ZX750 along Dale County Road 34 at high speeds and was on the wrong side of the roadway. He reportedly blew through a stop sign on Andrews Avenue and County Road 34, then continued on Campground Road.”

That’s when he allegedly led officers on the chase, but made a wrong turn right into a barricade and hit the front end of a trooper’s cruiser. Investigators told WFSA that despite the crash, the biker wasn’t injured.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.