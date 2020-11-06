BIKER DAD: Alabama biker killed in crash

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A 64-year-old biker from Enterprise is dead after a crash between his bike and a Mercedes. Ray Don Wheeler died when his 1999 Yamaha VX1600 cruiser hit the 2015 Mercedes. It happened on U.S. 84 at County Road 705 outside of Enterprise. Troopers didn’t release much information about how the crash happened, just that they are still investigating.

