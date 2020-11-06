BIKER DAD: Alabama biker killed in crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) -- Did you know Santa rides a motorcycle? The "real" Santa stays very busy around this time of year, so hundreds of Santa's helpers are riding, and they kick off the holiday giving season every year on the Gulf Coast.

Depending on the weather, and it's looking really good for Saturday, hundreds of bikers show up for the annual Toys for Tots ride and bring piles of toys that stay right here in our area for local boys and girls. It takes off from the Battleship Saturday. You can find all of the details on the Biker Dad Blog by clicking here.