BIKER DAD: Actor who played Mad Max biker gang leader “Toecutter” dies at 73

Hugh Keays-Byrne seen at the Warner Bros. premiere of “Mad Max: Fury Road” on Thursday, May 7, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros./AP Images)

(WKRG/BIKER DAD)– The actor who played evil biker gang leader “Toecutter” in the movie Mad Max has died at 73. Director, and friend, Bryan Threnchard-Smith announced the news on his Facebook page: “I am sad to report that our friend Hugh Keays-Byrne passed away in hospital yesterday. A former Royal Shakespeare Company actor who settled in Australia co-starred in my Man From Hong Kong, and achieved world wide recognition as the Toecutter in Mad Max, and Immortan Joe in Mad Max-Fury Road.”

Keays-Byrne was the vengeful leader of the biker gang “The Acolytes” or the “Zed Runners” for those who remember the nasty bikers from the 1975 post-apocalyptic highway horror. He’s an icon for movie and motorcycle fans alike.

Threnchard-Smith went on to write “Hugh had a generous heart, offering a helping hand to people in need, or a place to stay to a homeless teenager. He cared about social justice and preserving the environment long before these issues became fashionable. His life was governed by his sense of the oneness of humanity. We will miss his example and his friendship.”

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: