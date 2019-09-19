BIKER DAD: Ace of Hearts Poker Run one month away

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG’s annual Ace of Hearts Poker Run is one month away, and plans are underway to make it the biggest year yet. This is the third year of the motorcycle ride which benefits the American Heart Association. This year the ride is on October 19th.

The ride spans the entire WKRG viewing area. Riders can start at Mobile Bay Harley Davidson or Harley Davidson of Pensacola. After hitting the stops along the way, all riders end up at the world famous Flora-Bama for the after party with live music and prizes.

Ride with WKRG team members and see your favorite on-air personalities at the after party.

Get more information on the Facebook page for the event and share to let your friends know you’re going: https://www.facebook.com/events/2161162224005795/

Hope to see you there!

