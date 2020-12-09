BIKER DAD: A smile is the greatest gift this season, how you can help this little boy and his family have more smiles for Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — It’s been a tough year, but people are pulling together to help each other get through it, especially for the holidays. And sometimes the best gift you can give is a smile. Asher Lewis is 2 years old but still has the physical and mental capabilities of an infant. He may never walk or talk, but he sure does have a heck of a smile.

His dad is a local firefighter and his mother had to stop working to take care of him.

This week, a group of bikers who call themselves the Independent Brothers is collecting donations for Asher and his family, hoping to make sure they have great Christmas despite the trying times they are going through. The group is taking donations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. next to the KFF in Tillman’s corner now through Monday.

“We’re looking for cash donations, Christmas Gifts, anything you can find in your heart to give,” said organizer Casey Stamps.

Mobay Cruise for a Cause is also organizing a car show for Asher this Saturday in Tillman’s Corner – you can get all of the info on that by clicking here.

We first told you about Asher and the effort to help him earlier this week. Here’s the original story:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The sound of motorcycles is refreshing for Cara Rain and her son Asher after a year full of hospital visits.

“It’s hard to take in somebody helping us because we’re so used to helping other people,” said Cara.

A group of bikers are making it their mission to give back this holiday season. Asher’s dad, Jarvis, is a firefighter working two jobs providing for his son. The 2-year-old was born with a rare genetic syndrome called ATR-X.

“He is intellectually delayed, developmentally delayed. He has a feeding tube,” she added.

Not only has it been hard financially for the family, it’s been a frightening few months.

“He had some complications back in September that led to a 3-month stay in the hospital. He was in the ICU for a month and almost lost his life,” Cara said.

Asher is smiling and doing better now, but he may never walk or talk. He continues physical and occupational therapy.

“Our family just needs a break. We’re tired,” she said.

Now, the Independent Brothers group wants to raise money, collect gifts and provide a Christmas dinner for the family.

“It’s great to have people who will put themselves to the side to help other families in need,” added Cara. The bikers are asking for your help with any donations you can provide.

The group will be set up next to KFC in Tillman’s Corner from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday collecting donations.

YOU CAN HELP! FOLLOW TEAM ASHER ON FACEBOOK. CLICK HERE

